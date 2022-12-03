Folks who live in the Chassahowitzka River watershed area are being urged to attend Tuesday’s open house hosted by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
The District is gathering information to improve identification of flood prone areas.
There will not be a formal presentation at Tuesday’s event. The format will be printed maps on paper and data on computers to view. People can come and go anytime between 4 p.m. and 6:30 pm. at the Citrus County Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
District spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh said the open house is intended for those who live or have properties in the Chassahowitzka River Watershed.
Water district representatives will present preliminary data for flood prone areas, explain the basis behind the findings, and gather additional information that may be used to identify areas which may be prone to flooding.
After addressing public comments, information will be finalized and presented to the District’s governing board for approval to use the data for regulatory purposes.
Although the information is not being incorporated into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps (DFIRMs), it may be used in future DFIRM updates.
Residents unable to attend the open house can provide virtual public comment now through Dec. 30 at WaterMatters.org/Floodplain. The website will present preliminary data for flood prone areas and the public will have the opportunity to submit comments.
The information, which identifies areas prone to flooding, can be used by local governments for land use and zoning decisions, to help manage development in and around floodplains and wetlands, to reduce flood risks, to preserve land and water resources, and for emergency planning.
It will also provide valuable information to the public for decisions about purchasing and protecting property.
The Chassahowitzka Springs form the headwaters of the Chassahowitzka River in Homosassa, which flows about 7 miles through mostly undeveloped area before discharging into the Gulf of Mexico near the Citrus and Hernando County border.
For more information or to find out which watershed you live in, please visit WaterMatters.org/Floodplain or call the District at 352-415-0974.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.