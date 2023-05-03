Citrus County commissioners next week will tackle a developer’s controversial plan to build up to 250 multi-family rental homes at Sugarmill Woods' Oak Village community.
The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) has already recommended approval with conditions. County staff found the request consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Now it’s in the county commissioners’ court. They can support or deny the PDC’s recommendation. The new development will be a mix of 250 single-family villas, duplexes and townhomes on 49 acres in Sugarmill’s Oak Village community.
Many Sugarmill residents oppose the new Cherry Oaks development, fearing increased congestion, a loss of the community’s laid-back atmosphere and a drop in property values caused by renters.
Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, is confident that once he explains the project in detail at next week’s County Commission meeting, it will put people’s minds at ease.
Ahead of that meeting, Ponticos posted a video overview of the project “to set the record straight” and discuss details.
“We're asking the county to rezone,” he said. “Instead of going for high density, which would be 12-18 units per acre, we're going for 5.1 units per acre.”
Ponticos said he’s lived in Sugarmill Woods since 1975 and would not build anything there that would harm the community.
Cherry Oaks Village, he said, will be marketed to seniors and young professionals.
Ponticos said in 2020 that a new concept called "Build to Rent" (BTR) came into vogue. These are rental communities, consisting of homes, apartments, duplexes and villas — usually clustered together and with all the comforts of a single-family home.
He said people in their 80s and 90s can no longer afford their homes and seek to downsize.
“They’re living in a home they can’t take care of anymore,” he said.