Sugarmill Woods

The new development will be a mix of 250 single-family villas, duplexes and townhomes on 49 acres in Sugarmill’s Oak Village community.

Citrus County commissioners next week will tackle a developer’s controversial plan to build up to 250 multi-family rental homes at Sugarmill Woods' Oak Village community.

The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) has already recommended approval with conditions. County staff found the request consistent with the comprehensive plan.

Jim Ponticos

Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, has released a video which spells out in more detail his proposed Cherry Oaks Village housing development in Sugarmill Woods.
Sweetwater Homes seeks to redesignate about 49 acres from single-family residential to multi-family residential for up to 250 units. CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, Steve Ponticos, explains the details of the project

