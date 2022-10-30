Citrus YMCA hosted its seventh annual Fall Festival and Truck-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., in Lecanto. Youths were able to enjoy games, bounce houses, food trucks and a costume contest to go with the trunks. The event was an early kick-off to Halloween, which is today, where youths, with parents in tow, will be out trick or treating. For other events going on, visit https://tinyurl.com/n8hncash.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com