Marrio Castello, captain of his fishing charter Tall Tales Charters, took his crew out a few years ago on what was supposed to be a typical scalloping trip.
When a woman on board didn’t eat or drink during a four-hour ride filled with sun exposure and energy spent underwater, the situation quickly became dangerous.
“As we were talking about it, she passed out,” he said. “It was not good.”
The woman was experiencing heat exhaustion — feeling dizzy, slurring her speech and eventually going unconscious from a mix of dehydration and overheating.
Luckily for her, Castello’s quick action and ample supply of electrolyte-heavy drinks brought her to a quick recovery.
Summer’s start on June 21 means high temperatures will continue to persist countywide. Beyond making the locals sweat, the heat puts many outdoor workers at risk of illness.
For example, Florida faced a reported 684 heat-related hospitalizations during the summer of 2021, according to a Florida Department of Health (DOH) report. With an older population and plenty of heat-exposed workers, Citrus County residents could be especially at risk.
Heat-related illnesses can include: heat exhaustion, heat stroke, heat cramps, sunburn and sun rash. While the illnesses range in severity, their prevention measures are all the same.
To avoid suffering under the sun, people need to hydrate, take frequent breaks when working outdoors, wear lighter clothing and wear sunscreen, according to the DOH.
Amy Douglas, Citrus County DOH spokesperson, said that beyond anything, those in the sun should listen to their body and recognize when they feel overheated.
“They need to be really aware of how they’re feeling,” Douglas said.
Additionally, if possible, work should be done in the morning when temperatures are lower, Douglas added.
For local farmers, managing sun safety and productivity can be especially tricky. With almost 20 recorded days of temperatures over 90 degrees in Citrus County this year already, outdoor workers have to find ways to navigate the heat while on the field.
Tayler Smith owns chickens and goats at her Hernando home, where she tends to the animals while watching her 2-year-old. Recognizing the toddler’s needs has kept her proactive, she said.
“We’re outside for a little bit and then inside for a little bit,” she said. “We’ve gotten pretty good at managing that.”
Her care extends to the animals as well — both her chicken coops have open runs for them to walk into, and the coops themselves have roofs for shade and windows for breeze. Similarly, the goat’s house is made out of pallets to allow for open air to get inside.
Smith said she’s been lucky enough to only experience mild sunburn, which was difficult to avoid given her time in the coops.
“I have Crocs tan lines since that’s what I wear with the animals,” she said.
The Florida Legislature ignored a bill this year requiring businesses to have shade breaks, access to cold water and heat safety training this session, despite three states — California, Minnesota and Washington — already having regulation.
However, working to codify heat safety regulations could come from a federal level instead. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced it was potentially developing standards to combat heat-related injury in a June 22 release.
The department also said it would begin hosting panels over the coming months for small businesses to provide input on how heat and regulation surrounding it could impact them.
Anyone interested in participating can visit osha.gov/heat/sbrefa.