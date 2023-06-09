A Floral City man that law enforcement says was selling fentanyl throughout the county on a daily basis is behind bars and his drugs seized.
According to a media release by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a lengthy surveillance operation culminated in the arrest of 25-year-old Stephen Leonard Kiernan and stopping the sale of 21.9 grams of fentanyl.
CCSO's Tactical Impact Unit learned that Kiernan was selling fentanyl and on Wednesday TIU detectives watched Kiernan get into his vehicle at his home and drive off, according to records. Kiernan also has a suspended driver's license.
According to the CCSO, Kiernan's later that evening arrived back in Citrus County from Marion County, and at a traffic stop near the intersection of North Carl G Rose Highway and East Stokes Ferry Road, a K-9 deputy began a traffic stop.
According to records, Kiernan immediately began fleeing, which led to a short pursuit until deputies used a tire deflation device to slow the chase.
But Kiernan stilled continued driving south slowly with his tires flattened and got off the highway by making a left-hand turn onto East Orchid Street, according to records.
He then turned onto North Flower Terrace, traveled south to East Delight Street, and continued fleeing towards North Carl G Rose Highway.
According to the CCSO Kiernan then drove across the opposite lane of traffic into a residential front yard, but then again got back onto the roadway and turned left back onto North Carl G Rose Highway before coming to a stop along the road.
Deputies took Kiernan into custody without incident.
K-9 Deputy Kyle Riemer then deployed his K-9 partner Ranger for a free air sniff around Kiernan’s vehicle and gave a positive alert for the presence of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO.
Detectives saw white powder in the vehicle and found a clear glass smoking pipe on the front driver's side floorboard. The pipe and white powder both tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.
Deputies also found a fountain drink cup on South Delight Street and observed a white substance scattered throughout the ground, where Kiernan briefly stopped during the pursuit. The white powdery substance also tested positive for fentanyl, according to the CCSO.
The fentanyl near the cup weighed 11.5 grams. The fentanyl located inside the vehicle weighed 3.7 grams. The liquid inside the cup contained fentanyl and weighed 6.7 grams. The total weight of fentanyl collected was 21.9 grams.
Deputies charged Kiernan with one count of trafficking fentanyl; one count of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated and wanton disregard; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; and one count of knowingly driving while license suspended. His bond was set at $64,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.