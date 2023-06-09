CCSO 2020 Logo
A Floral City man that law enforcement says was selling fentanyl throughout the county on a daily basis is behind bars and his drugs seized.

According to a media release by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a lengthy surveillance operation culminated in the arrest of 25-year-old Stephen Leonard Kiernan and stopping the sale of 21.9 grams of fentanyl.

