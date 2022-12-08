A suspect who discharged a firearm in a domestic shooting in the early morning hours Thursday in Homosassa, fled the scene shortly after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, according to a news release.
A CCSO K9 Unit responded and tracked the armed suspect hiding under a trailer at a closed business on South Suncoast Boulevard (U.S. 19), the release stated. When deputies located and confronted the armed suspect, the suspect refused their lawful commands to surrender and pointed his firearm at deputies.