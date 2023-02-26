wtc2

Professional Culinary Arts students Joseph Triola (L) and Joseph Fatherly (R) serve customers on the line at WTC’s Futures Café.

 Photo provided

Would you like to meet some of the people who may one day care for your aunt in a nursing home, fix your A/C, service your car, maintain your computer network, or fix your dinner at a restaurant? Or maybe you’d just like to help these folks along, because you want to support training for our community’s future workforce? Here’s your chance.

If you’re fortunate enough to have scored a ticket already, you’ll be attending WTC’s 5th Annual Made for the Trades Dinner and Auction on Friday night, March 3 at The Depot in Inverness. Proceeds will help WTC to purchase the most up-to-date equipment for its CTE programs, or to update and upgrade spaces for students work and learn.

