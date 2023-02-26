Would you like to meet some of the people who may one day care for your aunt in a nursing home, fix your A/C, service your car, maintain your computer network, or fix your dinner at a restaurant? Or maybe you’d just like to help these folks along, because you want to support training for our community’s future workforce? Here’s your chance.
If you’re fortunate enough to have scored a ticket already, you’ll be attending WTC’s 5th Annual Made for the Trades Dinner and Auction on Friday night, March 3 at The Depot in Inverness. Proceeds will help WTC to purchase the most up-to-date equipment for its CTE programs, or to update and upgrade spaces for students work and learn.
There will be local specialty cuisine, music, raffles, silent and live auctions, and a cash bar.
The real treats at Made for the Trades, though, are the auction’s functional and decorative items handcrafted by students in the various programs. The big one this year is a kayak trailer by students from the Welding program.
If tickets were sold out by the time you called, you can still support WTC students with a donation. WTC’s partner, the Citrus County Education Foundation, is making it easy: at https://www.citrus education.org/, scroll down to the Made for the Trades icon, click on the donation button below it, and on the next screen choose Made for the Trades from the drop-down menu.
Made for the Trades title sponsor is Citrus 95.3, 96.7, The Fox Classic Hits, and Naturecoast Country. WTC is grateful for all its sponsors, and for the Education Foundation’s support in purchasing equipment and tools to educate Citrus County’s future workforce.