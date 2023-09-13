It’s no secret that many, if not most teachers often spend their own money on school supplies for students whose families simply can’t afford them.
In 2018, the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) opened what is now called Suncoast Credit Union Supplies 4 Success, but what is more commonly called “the teacher store.”
Housed in Building 700 on the Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) campus, the store allows district teachers and some other school employees to “shop” for classroom items donated by community members and partners without having to spend money out of their own pockets.
Suncoast Credit Union is CCEF’s main sponsor for the store, as well as some of their other programs, said Tiffani King, CCEF assistant director.
“Walmart also,” King said. “Last year they gave us about $50,000 in supplies. They’ll call us and say, ‘We’ve got two pallets of stuff here, if you want it, come and get it,’ and we’ll go load up our cars.”
Back when the store first started, it was a few shelves in a small room.
Now it’s huge — a big former classroom filled with stacks of packages of lined paper, bins of glue and crayons and pencils, shelves of colored folders, all separated by color.
One wall has shelves with assorted donated items, from wicker baskets, wrapping paper and vases of artificial flowers to items that might be considered odd.
“Once somebody donated a fake ear, and a teacher took it," King said.
Another area of the store is set aside for CCEF’s Community of Care program, which helps families in need. The store has clothing and toiletries for students and for their family members at home.
Also, there’s a “McKinney-Vento” room, which has items for homeless students.
Everything that comes in is logged into an inventory database with a monetary value for record-keeping purposes.
Each school in the district has a designated week during the month when the teachers can shop, although if an urgent need arises and it’s not that teacher’s school’s month, of course the teacher can come in for what a student needs, King said.
The whole point is to help teachers do their jobs and help students have the tools they need to excel.
“The teachers come with their district iPads and log into the store so we know what school they’re from so we can keep a running tally,” King said. “They select what they need in their ‘shopping basket’ and then hit ‘check out.’”
Maggie Schmidt, school store manager, and Sam Royale, CCEF assistant, keep the store running smoothly and are on hand to help assist teachers, and also to receive donations from the community.
Currently on their wish list: Inexpensive earbuds for students to use with their iPads, composition books, desk calendars, sanitary pads for teen girls (not tampons), deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
“In a lot of ways it’s sad that we need something like this, but we’re so happy that we can do this,” King said. “Sometimes we have our Community of Care families come in and we tell them, ‘Get what you need,' and they’re so careful. We tell them, ‘You can always come back if you need more.’ Many times they come back when they’re back on their feet and volunteer.”
Bring donations to the Supplies 4 Success store, located in the back of WTC at the corner of South Montgomery Avenue and West Highland Boulevard in Inverness, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Knock on the door loudly so someone will hear you.