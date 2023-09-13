Supplies 4 Success

Tiffani King, Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) assistant director, inside the Supplies 4 Success "free teacher store," where school district teachers can get classroom supplies to help all their students succeed. 

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

It’s no secret that many, if not most teachers often spend their own money on school supplies for students whose families simply can’t afford them.

In 2018, the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) opened what is now called Suncoast Credit Union Supplies 4 Success, but what is more commonly called “the teacher store.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.