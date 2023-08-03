A new school year is upon us, and we are excited to welcome our students back for the 2023-2024 school year!
The yellow school buses will soon be rolling again as we embark upon a new school year, and I want to extend a warm “welcome back to school” to our students, families, and staff. Make sure you’re well rested and eager to hit the ground running as we continue to provide opportunities and make the connections necessary for high achievement in the coming year and success in the future.
Our mission reflects the unique needs of our district and that we deliver quality programs that produce successful outcomes for students and staff. We work to support and implement programs and services that improve the quality of life for children and families.
While we have made progress in many areas, there is still much work to be done to ensure all students are successful in whatever they choose to do upon graduation.
Parents, please know that I deeply appreciate and value the role you play in your child’s education. I urge you to stay involved with each year of his/her school career to ensure the greatest success possible.
Don’t forget to check your school’s website for news and upcoming events for additional back-to-school information. To keep you informed, the district will share news, upcoming events and stories throughout the school year on our website (citrusschools.org) and social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube). Don’t forget to follow and like our social media pages to stay up to date.
I want you to know how honored and excited I am to continue to serve each of you as your Superintendent of Schools. No matter where I go and no matter whom I meet across the state, I always take time to share the wonderful things that are happening in our schools with the support of our entire community. Thank you for allowing me to serve you in this role.
As always, I look forward to seeing all our returning school families as well as meeting each of you who are just beginning your partnership with us. Don’t hesitate to stop me as you see me at school events or in the community or drop me a line to let me know your thoughts.
Together, we can make sure that great things continue to happen within our school district … Where Learning is the Expectation and Caring is a Commitment!
We’ll see you on Thursday, Aug. 10!
Sandra “Sam” Himmel, Superintendent of Schools