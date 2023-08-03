A new school year is upon us, and we are excited to welcome our students back for the 2023-2024 school year!

The yellow school buses will soon be rolling again as we embark upon a new school year, and I want to extend a warm “welcome back to school” to our students, families, and staff. Make sure you’re well rested and eager to hit the ground running as we continue to provide opportunities and make the connections necessary for high achievement in the coming year and success in the future.  

