Comic book shops once had a reputation of being a place where respectable people didn’t go because they tended to be dark, dingy and populated by nerds.
That was then.
Today, the shops have undergone a transformation, thanks to the popularity of superhero movies and TV shows. Your friendly neighborhood comic book shop now is frequented by all genders and all ages (as well as the typical comic fanboy and girl).
Sean Metz and Chris Fuller opened a comic store off State Road 50 (by Cici's Pizza) in Spring Hill in 2011 but needed a larger location.
They found one at 4532 U.S. 19 in Homosassa Square, a few storefronts down from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. It’s called Uncanny Tattoos, Toys & Comics. And it’s family-friendly.
“We wanted to open a store that anybody and everybody can come,” Metz said.
Comic shops have evolved over the years and most now offer a diverse product line to survive. They also maintain an online presence to satisfy that consumer base.
Uncanny is no exception.
As the name implies, you can buy comic books, action figures, toys and other collectibles, And you can also get a tattoo. But Metz said comics still represent the biggest slice of his business.
Metz got the collecting bug when he attended a comic book convention in 1986.
“I spent so much money that I decided I wanted to start selling them,” he said.
Metz said many kids growing up thought it was cool getting hate-related tattoos. They grew up and now try to hide them if they are prohibiting them from getting a job, he said.
“I don’t charge anything to cover them up,” Metz said.
He also applies cancer ribbon tattoos to show solidarity with family members or friends. And he found out quickly in Homosassa there is a demand for fishing tattoos.
Metz and Fuller employ six people: three on the comic book side and three for tattoos.
Inside the expansive store fans will marvel at the decor. You want Star Wars merchandise? It’s there. And check out the life-like Han Solo door.
There are pictures, statues and emblems galore, including Thor’s hammer Mjölnir, Captain America's red, white and blue shield, Magneto and Iron Man heads.
There are long boxes full of comics lining the floor, all bagged and boarded to protect them. Metz said he plans to offer new weekly comics once he gets all the permissions.
Prized comics are displayed on the wall:
• Batman #232, featuring the first appearance of villain Ra's Al Ghul, cost 15 cents when it came out in 1971. You can buy it at Uncanny for $650.
• Spider-Man #5, guest-starring Dr. Doom, sold for 12 cents in 1963. You can pick it up for $1,400. (A bargain, when you consider it went for $33,000 at a record sale.
• Hulk #2, where our hero ditched his gray skin and appeared green for the first time, is $1,250.
Metz said the Marvel and DC superhero movies have fueled the hunger for comics. Fans of all ages want to read more about them on the printed page.
“They’re still hungry,” he said. “They want more.”
Metz said the Homosassa area has embraced the store.
“The community’s great,” he said. “Once they find out about us, they’re happy.”