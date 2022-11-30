Sunday Drive

Sunday Drive will be in concert Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church of Inverness.

 Special to the Chronicle

Sunday Drive, the trio known for their family harmony, warm, smooth voices and humor, will be in concert Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church on Inverness, 550 Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, Florida 34452.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering will be taken.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.