Sunday Drive, the trio known for their family harmony, warm, smooth voices and humor, will be in concert Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church on Inverness, 550 Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, Florida 34452.
Doors open at 3 p.m., and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering will be taken.
“This concert is in keeping with our mission to support children’s outreach ministries,” said Bill Rike, church member and part of Lighthouse Family Entertainment, the nonprofit group that hosts concerts at the church.
Sunday Drive, a multi-Dove Award nominated group from Knoxville, Tennessee, is composed of Jeff Treece and his wife, Misty, plus brother, Dusty, and are known for their smooth harmonies and Misty’s rich, Karen Carpenter-style vocals.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
With multiple Vocal Group and Entertainer of the Year honors, Sunday Drive has performed alongside such artists as the Gaithers, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Oak Ridge Boys, David Crowder and Big Daddy Weave.
With humor and harmony, a Sunday Drive concert promises to be joyful and upbeat, with the goal of taking the audience’s mind off of everyday life struggles as well as being a light to the world as they share the good news of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.