A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning in Crystal River to commemorate the beginning of construction on the Suncoast Parkway 2, Phase 2, project.
The three-mile, four-lane roadway will connect State Road 44 and County Road 486 at a cost of $103 million.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to the Florida Department of Transportation the project will "improve mobility, providing a direct route from Citrus County to the Tampa Bay Metro Area by connecting Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Hillsborough counties."
The road project will also include an extension of the Suncoast Trail.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com