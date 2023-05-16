A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning in Crystal River to commemorate the beginning of construction on the Suncoast Parkway 2, Phase 2, project. 

The three-mile, four-lane roadway will connect State Road 44 and County Road 486 at a cost of $103 million.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com

Tags