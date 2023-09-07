Suncoast Basset Rescue awarded national grant

Sammy is one of many wonderful senior dogs available for adoption at Suncoast Basset Rescue.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as the Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and the senior hounds at Suncoast Basset Rescue are among the winners.

Suncoast Basset Rescue, which serves every county in Florida, is one of 90 animal welfare groups chosen from 370 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received $848,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs in their communities.

