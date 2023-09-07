Suncoast Basset Rescue awarded national grant

Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as the Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and the senior hounds at Suncoast Basset Rescue are among the winners.
Suncoast Basset Rescue, which serves every county in Florida, is one of 90 animal welfare groups chosen from 370 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received $848,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs in their communities.
“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 9-year-old Sammy the veterinary and dental care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to his forever home,” said Barb Weber of Suncoast Basset Rescue. “SBR’s senior bassets are some of our most treasured rescues, and we want them to be able to live their remaining years happy, healthy and loved.”
Over the past 15 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $4.6 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Suncoast Basset Rescue make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” said Grey Muzzle’s executive director Lisa Lunghofer. “Many senior dogs in Florida are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Suncoast Basset Rescue.”
Suncoast Basset Rescue rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes stray, abandoned, sheltered and owner-surrendered bassets just for the love of the breed. They give bassets a second chance to live as they were intended: as someone’s best friend. Over the past 25 years, Suncoast Basset Rescue has saved more than 5,000 basset hounds.