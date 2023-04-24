summer camps 2023

In this Chronicle file photo, Ernie Olsen, left, watches over a group of snorkelers at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River. The group is part of Coastal Camp Citrus, a summer camp conducted through the Marine Science Station. This year’s Coastal Camp Citrus is June 12-15 and June 19-22 for middle school students and June 26-29 for high school students.

Even though it’s only April, summer break for county school students is fast approaching and parents are thinking about what to do with their children for the coming months.

Whether you’re looking for summer-long, full-time daily activities or a one-week fun adventure, it’s not too early to check out what’s available in Citrus County for kids.

In this Chronicle file photo, Lorelai Heath uses colorful chalk to draw a rainbow as she and others take part in the Summer Arts at Lecanto School of Arts, SALSA camp. The theme for the chalk-art project, given to campers by the instructor, is Summer is Among Us. The popular art camp has been in existence more than 20-years. This year’s camp is June 12-16. Register by May 6.

