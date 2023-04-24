Even though it’s only April, summer break for county school students is fast approaching and parents are thinking about what to do with their children for the coming months.
Whether you’re looking for summer-long, full-time daily activities or a one-week fun adventure, it’s not too early to check out what’s available in Citrus County for kids.
Below is information about some of the summer camps for kids.
As the Chronicle receives information about more camps, we will provide it.
YMCA
Summer camp at the Y invites kids to be inspired through creative play, sports and fun camp activities that engage the brain and the body with weekly themes from Prehistoric Times to Space Exploration and Time Travel.
2023 Summer Camp programs run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, May 30 through Aug. 4.
Before Care beginning at 6:30 a.m. and After Care ending at 6 p.m. are available at no extra charge.
Currently, the school age camps Henderson (at Inverness Middle School), Revere (at Citrus Springs Middle School) and Rousseau (at Crystal River Middle School) are full, but names are being taken for a waiting list.
Adventure Camp for ages 5-12 (students must have completed kindergarten) at City of Crystal River YMCA Community Engage Center at 405 SE 7th Ave, Crystal River FL 34429 is still open.
COST/WEEK: Members $105, Non-Members $150. Financial aid is available.
To register: go online at: ymcasuncoast.org/letscamp and scroll down to Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA.
For more information, call 352-637-0132.
Boys & Girls Club
Breakfast, lunch and a snack provided, plus theme weeks, field trips, water activities and a whole lot of fun throughout the entire summer for kids from May 30 to Aug. 9.
Daily summer hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at three locations:
901 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, between Beverly Hills Park and the Central Ridge Library; 401 N. Apopka Ave, Inverness across from Liberty Park and 8535 W Goodman Lane, Homosassa, located between Crystal River and Homosassa.
Applications are still being taken for a waiting list.
Apply online at: www. bgccitrus.org
For information, call 352-621-9225 or email info@bgccitrus.org
Coastal Camp Citrus 2023
Explore springs, rivers, estuaries and the Gulf of Mexico at this day camp at the Marine Science Station for middle and high school students.
Middle school camp dates: June 12-15 and June 19-22
High school camp dates: June 26-29
Time: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $185 per camper
Lunch provided by the Marine Science Station
Financial aid may be available for students who qualify.
For more detailed info and to get an application, go to: mss.citrusschools.org and click on Coastal Camp Citrus.
Citrus County Parks & Rec/UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Future Heroes Camp
Explore a variety of professional careers such as fire fighter, 911 operator, park ranger and more through hands-on interactive activities and field trips.
Open to kids ages 12-15.
Camp is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-23 at Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
June 20: Florida State Parks careers
June 21: Agriculture careers
June 22: Florida State Parks careers
June 23: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office careers
Cost is $65 per camper
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/53tkbscy
For information, call 352-527-7540 or email alice.hernden@citrusbocc.com or amanda.purnell@citrusbocc.com
Citrus County Parks & Rec/UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Fit & Fun Camp
For kids ages 8-12 to learn the FUNdamentals of sports, healthy snacking, the importance of exercise and staying hydrated.
Camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17-21 at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W Southern St, Lecanto.
Campers will need to bring lunch every day except Friday. Also, bring sunscreen and bug spray, wear closed-toed shoes and school appropriate comfortable clothing.
Cost is $60.
Register online at: https://2023camp fitandfun.eventbrite.com.
I.M.P.A.C.T. Counseling Therapeutic Day Camp
For kids in grades 1 through 9 who would benefit from the experience of regular camp fun activities combined with therapeutic skills such as social skills, active listening, communication, decision making, impulse control, anger management, life skills, etc.
Each camper receives 16 hours a week of direct therapeutic support.
Breakfast and lunch provided.
Camp is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, June 5 through July 20 at Solid Rock Christian Academy, 972 N Christy Way, Inverness. Before and after care is also available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pre-register by May 26 by calling 352-560-7027 or 352-419-4856.
Financial assistance is available.
2023 Coach Lohrey’s Youth Football Camp
Campers learn the fundamentals, sportsmanship and teambuilding of football from Crystal River High School Head Coach Cliff Lohrey, CRHS coaching staff and players. Camp will challenge experienced players while effectively introducing newcomers to the exciting game of football.
Campers will participate in drills, formations, punt/pass/kick and a finale event on Saturday.
Three age levels: 6-7, 8-10 and 11-13.
Camp is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 1 and 2, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3 at Crystal River High School, 3195 Crystal River High Drive, Crystal River
Reserve a spot by registering online at tinyurl.com/CLYFBC23CRHS
Cost is $90, which includes a T-shirt, snacks and lunch on Thursday and Friday. All proceeds benefit the CRHS Football team.
Find information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CRHSPirate Football
Email Coach Lohrey at lohreyc@ citrusschools.org.
SALSA Summer Art Camp at Lecanto High School
For more than 20 years, kids in grades K-8 have had the opportunity for a week of in-depth art instruction, creating art projects with clay, paint, weaving, glass fusion, tie-dye and more.
Register for this year’s camp by May 6 by picking up a registration form at Lecanto High School or registering online at: https://tinyurl.com/ 8uxh69by.
Camp is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 and from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13-16 at Lecanto High School, 3810 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Cost is $85.
Bring a lunch and wear clothes that can get messy.
Contact: Dave Brown at brownd2@citrusschools.org or Lee Partin at fred partin52@gmail.com