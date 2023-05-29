Hunger doesn’t take the summer off and neither does Citrus County Blessings.
Now in its seventh year, Blessings’ Feed the Kids program will be providing fresh produce to children enrolled in the Blessings school year weekend meal program throughout the summer.
“Imagine spending the school year knowing each weekend you’ll have food to take home to get you through the weekends when the cupboards at home are bare,” explained Blessings executive director Christina Reed. “As summer break approaches, worry sets in about where your meals will come from without the aid of those bags.
“That is where Citrus County Blessings comes in with their summer program, Feed the Kids,” she said.
This year’s farmers market-style produce program is from 5-6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at various locations around the county.
Blessings piloted the program at the Lakes Region Library seven years ago. In 2017, Feed the Kids served 13 families, about 50 participants, at one site in the county.
Today the program serves between 400-450 participants – more than 100 families – at seven sites throughout the community.
“The program has grown consistently over the past seven years with, of course, the anomaly of 2020, which found us serving just under 900 people,” Reed said. “Our school year program has grown by about 450 children this year so it will be interesting to see if the summer program sees an increase as well.”
The program’s goal is to provide adequate nutrition to children on summer break who don’t have access to the federal school breakfast and lunch program.
Each week, families get fresh fruits and vegetables and recipe cards with simple ways to prepare some of the items.
Rachelle Garrett-Butler, Blessings’ operations director, said, “We want to see our kids get excited at an early age about healthy eating. Providing recipes and ideas for the produce we serve, shows our families inexpensive ways to add fruits and vegetables to their diets.”
Reed added, “It is important to us that all the produce is fresh, and that it will stretch for the entire week until it’s time to pick up again. We love being able to offer this program to our families.
“The importance of fresh fruits and vegetables is well known,” Reed said. “Unfortunately, families facing food insecurity often skip these items due to their higher cost and to reduce trips to the grocery store.”
The Feed the Kids program runs in the evenings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday during the summer through July 26.
“We survey our families at the end of each summer to ensure the program is most convenient for as many families as possible,” Reed said. “The time frame seems to be the sweet spot; if a family doesn’t have access to a vehicle, we encourage them to reach out to family members or neighbors who can give them a ride or even pick up for them.”
The program relies heavily on their partnerships within the community, with sites at Citrus County Library branches, Citrus County community parks, City of Inverness venues, churches, YMCA sites and the Elks Club.
Reed shared a letter from a participant that she said sums up the importance of the program, the food and the piece of mind it gives to families:
“Thank you. I hope every family has the decency to say that. But when I say that you make a huge difference for my family, it doesn’t express the magnitude. It’s easy to take for granted a helping hand, but when you have been through as much as my family has, you never ever take
for granted the difference between starving so that your children can eat and being able to eat with them. So please believe me when I say that thank you could never be enough.”
How can the community help?
To help fund this program and ensure fresh fruits and vegetables for food-insecure children and families in Citrus County, visit www.citruscounty blessings.org or mail a donation to P.O. Box 82, Lecanto, FL 34460.
A gift of $175 will provide eight weeks of fresh produce to a family in need.
Feed the Kids will run for eight weeks this summer, wrapping up on July 26 to allow time to prepare for the Citrus County Blessings backpack program.
If you have any questions questions about Citrus County Blessings or it’s programs please call 352-341-7707, email christina @citruscountyblessings.org, or check out the website at www.citruscounty blessings.org.