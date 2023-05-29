Feed the Kids

Citrus County Blessings Feed the Kids summer produce program is on Wednesdays through July 26. For more information, call Blessings at 352-341-7707 or email Christina Reed at christina@citruscountyblessings.org.

Hunger doesn’t take the summer off and neither does Citrus County Blessings.

Now in its seventh year, Blessings’ Feed the Kids program will be providing fresh produce to children enrolled in the Blessings school year weekend meal program throughout the summer.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.