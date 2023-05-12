The owners of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus are back to square one in its hopes of the county rezoning nearly 50 acres in Sugarmill Woods’ Oak Village. The current and unchanged zoning there limits development to a maximum of 95 single-family homes.

For the more than 100 Sugarmill Woods residents in the county commission chambers Thursday, the commission’s unanimous decision to deny the developer’s request to allow as many as 250 rental units in the area was a home run.

Oak Village resident Thomas Sholar plugs his ears and watches a monitor as Sweetwater Homes of Citrus CEO addresses the Citrus County Commission Thursday evening, May 11, during a hearing to discuss a new community within Oak Village. Sholar also addressed the commissioners expressing his displeasure with the plans to build a large, multi-family village within his community.
Those attending a special hearing of the Citrus County Commission scrutinize a monitor Thursday evening, May 11, as a representative from Sweetwater Homes discusses specifics regarding a planned development within Sugarmill Woods' Oak Village. Most of those attending the hearing are residents of the popular community located south of Homosassa.
Sweetwater Homes of Citrus CEO Steve Ponticos addresses the Citrus County Commission Thursday evening on behalf of a new, planned community in the Oak Village neighborhood of Sugarmill Woods. Commissioners rejected the proposal.
Citrus County Commissioners are met with a packed chamber along with an additional overflow room full of Sugarmill Woods residents Thursday evening, May 11. Residents gather in the chamber to voice their displeasure over a proposed community Sweetwater Homes of Citrus wants to build in Oak Village, a community within Sugarmill Woods. Commissioners voted against the proposed development.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.