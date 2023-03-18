Rochelle Holmes and her husband retired to Sugarmill Woods five years ago in southwestern Citrus County to escape the traffic congestion and crime in Los Angeles.
When she learned of a developer’s plans to build 250 multi-family homes in her community, she expressed her concerns to the county via email.
“We are 100 percent against this development,” Holmes wrote. “It will bring too much traffic, crime and trash to a beautiful community that I would like to preserve,” she said. “I’ve lived in areas with apartments and will not be subjected to it again. Build complexes like this somewhere else.”
Holmes’ letter is one of many the county received from irate residents of Sugarmill, particularly those who live in the Oak Village community.
Sugarmill Woods’ residents are fighting a developer’s plan to build up to 250 multi-family homes in its Oak Village community.
The county received scores of emails from residents with concerns ranging from too many vehicles clogging the roads, the need for more law enforcement, destruction of green space, a danger to walkers, loss of tranquility and a change of character in the community.
Here’s a representative sampling of comments:
“Many of us bought homes to be close to wildlife,” Paige Stine said. “Building on this land will destroy the habitat of many of Florida’s indigenous creatures.”
Ronda Hinck of Beverly Hills said she has nothing against growth but “a less populated area with roads already prepared or prepared prior to construction for a concentrated area only makes sense.”
“We are against the rezoning because it would reduce the allure and value of the homes in the area,” said resident Roger Davis.
“This will take homes away from the wildlife that so many of (us) enjoy, overtax our already-strained water, electric and cable resources and lower our home values to have a multi-family rental property in the neighborhood,” resident Christina Folkenson said.
“If I had known this would be the type of building allowed here, I never would have bought a home here,” said resident Linda Gryczewski.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.