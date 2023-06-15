 Skip to main content
'Submerging' themselves on (and beneath) the water

“Guys, if you’re wet, dry off before you come in,” said Earnie Olsen, supervisor of the Marine Science Station.

Crystal River Middle School student and Coastal Camp Citrus participant Jilline Perine, 12, displays a scallop she found Tuesday afternoon, June 13, while snorkeling in the shallow waters off of the St. Martins Keys.

He was talking to the 30 middle-school students outside the classroom building who had just returned from a day on the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the freshwater inlands, where they had spent the day learning about the aquatic environment in and around Crystal River.

Marine Science Station Supervisor Earnie Olsen sits amongst a forest of red mangrove trees Tuesday, June 13, while informing his Coastal Camp Citrus students of the importance of the mangroves. The trees create an ecosystem unto themselves, being the home to a variety of fish, birds, reptiles and crustaceans. 
Coastal Camp Citrus campers leave the Marine Science Station on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, with the station's supervisor Ernie Olsen at the helm. This is one of two boats used to shuttle students between the mainland and the Gulf of Mexico.
One of the stops the Coastal Camp Citrus students visited Tuesday, June 13, is an area in the Gulf of Mexico near the St. Martins Keys where cracks in the floor of the Gulf once spilled freshwater from the aquifer.
Dominic Milotta
The Marine Science Station's Coastal Camp Citrus employs these two boats to shuttle students back and forth to the springs along Crystal River and the seagrass beds near the St. Marins Keys, south of Salt River, on Tuesday, June 13.
Emily Bonner
Marine Science Station teacher Josh O'Leary speaks to Coastal Camp Citrus campers Tuesday morning, June 13, inside a mangrove island while he teaches of the importance the mangroves provide to the ecosystem.
The lush seagrass near the St. Martins Preserve provides a sanctuary for a host of small fish, crustaceans and other sea life like scallops. The grass sways back and forth with the current and tidal movement, making a lush carpet of greenery on the seafloor.
Snorkelers come up from the seagrass bed as they explore the rich, aquatic life that lives in the lush grass.
Lecanto Middle School's Abel Rise, 11, holds a scallop she found Tuesday afternoon, June 13, while swimming with friends during Coastal Camp Citrus.