'Submerging' themselves on (and beneath) the water

Crystal River Middle School student and Coastal Camp Citrus participant Jilline Perine, 12, displays a scallop she found Tuesday afternoon, June 13, while snorkeling in the shallow waters off of the St. Martins Keys.
The Marine Science Station's Coastal Camp Citrus employs these two boats to shuttle students back and forth to the springs along Crystal River and the seagrass beds near the St. Marins Keys, south of Salt River, on Tuesday, June 13.
Marine Science Station Supervisor Earnie Olsen sits amongst a forest of red mangrove trees Tuesday, June 13, while informing his Coastal Camp Citrus students of the importance of the mangroves. The trees create an ecosystem unto themselves, being the home to a variety of fish, birds, reptiles and crustaceans.
Coastal Camp Citrus campers leave the Marine Science Station on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, with the station's supervisor Ernie Olsen at the helm. This is one of two boats used to shuttle students between the mainland and the Gulf of Mexico.
One of the stops the Coastal Camp Citrus students visited Tuesday, June 13, is an area in the Gulf of Mexico near the St. Martins Keys where cracks in the floor of the Gulf once spilled freshwater from the aquifer.
The lush seagrass near the St. Martins Preserve provides a sanctuary for a host of small fish, crustaceans and other sea life like scallops. The grass sways back and forth with the current and tidal movement, making a lush carpet of greenery on the seafloor.
Marine Science Station teacher Josh O'Leary speaks to Coastal Camp Citrus campers Tuesday morning, June 13, inside a mangrove island while he teaches of the importance the mangroves provide to the ecosystem.
“Guys, if you’re wet, dry off before you come in,” said Earnie Olsen, supervisor of the Marine Science Station.
He was talking to the 30 middle-school students outside the classroom building who had just returned from a day on the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the freshwater inlands, where they had spent the day learning about the aquatic environment in and around Crystal River.
The students had participated in a weeklong hands-on session at Coastal Camp Citrus learning about mangroves seagrasses and relic springs. Now they were going to review their day on the water, mostly spent in Kings Bay and specifically Hunters Cove. They reported what they had discovered and the importance why it is necessary to keep the waters healthy.
They were part of a three-week program known as Coastal Camp Citrus. The first week was for elementary-school children, and this upcoming week, will be for high-school students. The Marine Science Station and the camp is part of the Citrus County School District.
“It’s a summer opportunity for local students,” Olsen said. "The goal of this camp is to get to learn about general ecology, to see how water ties in all these environments.”
Among the students present was Dominic Milotta, 12, who attends middle school in Lecanto. This was his first time attending.
“It’s definitely amazing,” he said. “I’ve learned so much about the ocean.” He mentioned some of the activities he got to do, including snorkeling. “I got to see a variety of underwater life.”
He said he definitely wanted to return next summer.
Back for a second consecutive year was Emily Bonner, 13, who attends Citrus Springs Middle School.
“I took it to learn more about the environment,” she said. Her experience the previous year is what prompted her to attend this summer. “I want to learn even more.” Bonner said she would like to continue attending in the future.
In order to attend, she said, a student has to have good grades. An essay is also required, and it is also necessary to get a recommendation from a teacher.
Accompanying Olsen that day on the water and in the classroom was Joshua O’Leary. Both have degrees and backgrounds in marine biology.
O’Leary led the classroom session, part of which was a review of what the students had encountered that day, peppered with questions and answers throughout. He challenged the students to tell him what constituted healthy waters. The answers ranged from plant life to animal life. O’Leary summed it up for them.
“A really good indicator of health is diversity,” he said.
While both Olsen and O’Leary were pleased with the students in that regard, there was one aspect in which Olsen expressed disappointment with the students. He asked if they remembered being asked to help volunteer, and who among them had. None of the students had.
“A question you were asked was what are you going to do to benefit others,” said Olsen.
He said that the next time they were asked, he expected all of them to volunteer.
There was an important reason behind all this, added O’Leary.
“What it does, guys, is it demonstrates you’re grateful,” he said.