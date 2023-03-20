If Allison Doty spots roadkill on her way from dropping off her son at school or picking up groceries, there’s a good chance she’ll bring her 2022 Kia Sorento to a hard stop.
“I’m picking it up,” she said of whatever unfortunate animal met its end on the roadway.
“I always have bags and gloves and a cooler in the car,” she said, while standing in her 12-foot-by-32-foot shed she’s converted into an office and work room where she runs her taxidermy business.”
On a whiteboard in erasable black ink are 30 clients’ names and the names of their deceased pets who are waiting to be stuffed and reunited with their owners. Beside each pet name is drawn a small heart.
Beneath the dry whiteboard are jars filled with mostly preservatives, suspending rabbit fetuses or unborn baby snakes.
The 31-year-old Doty specializes in stuffing and mounting pets.
“It’s mostly dogs, but I get such a variety: birds, hamsters, snakes, monitor lizards,” she told the Chronicle.
It’s a niche in the taxidermy trade that Doty has mostly to herself in much of Florida.
Working with grieving pet owners is something most taxidermists shy away from, Doty said.
“I see their pain when they’re dropping off their pets. I see all these pictures …when the pet was alive,” she said. “I have grown men crying when they drop of their pets.”
“All the pets that come to me were taken very good care of,” she said.
Most of the pets died of illness that aged them and left them thin and worn out. Doty said she brings them back to how they looked before getting sick; when they were alive and full of energy.
“It takes away the haunting of people seeing (their pets) dead,” she said. “They come back so happy (when they see their pets mounted).”
Doty said she mounts pet dogs almost exclusively sleeping. That’s because the animals have many facial muscles that subtly change the expression of a dog’s face when they look at their owners.
She said that look can’t be recreated. She can make the dog resemble how the pet looked during its life, but its owner would see the difference.
Mounting the pet asleep takes that problem away, Doty said.
She does not mount deer or water fowl or most birds. There are many state and federal laws overseeing when birds can be stuffed, and those times are rare.
Anyway, Doty said, she prefers animals she finds a little more unique. That’s where the roadkill comes in.
Be they wild hogs, armadillos, turtles, possums, raccoons, they will find themselves on Doty’s work bench and their hides being chemically treated and soaking in a container.
For most people, a dead animal on the road is something to avoid. To Doty, “it’s money in my pocket,” she said.
She displays her work in two shops: Dysfunctional Grace in Ybor City and Rusted Jade Art Collective in Brooksville.
It’s not uncommon for mounted roadkill to sell just a day or two after it’s been put on display in one of the stores, she said.
“(And) I pick up a lot of roadkill,” she said.
Doty has mounted more than 1,000 animals since she became a taxidermist.
She used to work as a bar manager and as a hobby made her own jewelry using insects and varnished butterfly wings.
A barber friend asked if she could stage stuffed rats in a miniature barber shop cutting hair. She said she could, although she had no experience back then. Nonetheless, she did the best she could and her friend liked it.
She enjoyed the work so much she enrolled in taxidermy school and soon later, after 11 years in the bar management business, started a new career.
By her dining room rest Minnie, a miniature, dark haired Pincher, and Pickle, a Chihuahua, both eternally asleep. Walking by them, Doty cannot help but pet them and scratch their fur.
The business is doing well.
She charges $1,250 to mount small dogs. The waiting time to get a pet back can be about six months, although Doty said she tries to return them in three. Most taxidermists can take up to a year. Mounting snakes will cost you $10 an inch.
Stuffing your pet may not be for everyone, but at one time neither was cremation after a loved one died. Now, most people choose cremation, and Doty suspects mounting pets will also grow.
She hopes to work for museums because that opens the door to more exotic animals. She has already started restoring museum pieces and mounted an otter for an educational facility.
Maxine Grey and her family are some who have benefitted from Doty’s craft.
Grey and her husband own Rusted Jade Art Collective where the two operate a tattoo shop and display Doty’s work.
The family owned Amona, a pet rat, and Birdie, a Lovebird.
Amona was five years old when she died. Birdie died unexpectedly at about the same age.
Grey said Amona’s death was expected considering her age and that she had several cancerous tumors. But Birdie’s death was a shock, finding her in her pet home, deceased.
Grey decided to stuff Birdie “so I could have her forever. I wanted to preserve her and keep her.”
“It’s comforting,” Grey said of seeing the bird.
She is displayed on a pedestal at her business. Amona is in a glass case and kept at home.
Doty’s work allows people to see their pets the way they were alive, and active and happy, Grey said. “The memory is how we saw them (alive) every day.”
Doty can be reached at morguemade@morguemade.com and 352-544-7672.