Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study.
SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.
Places where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the local median income were considered the most affordable.
Each city was indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100.
Homosassa Springs’ affordability index was 51.77.
Here’s how the city ranked in the study:
- Average closing costs: $3,186.
- Annual property tax: $566.
- Annual homeowner’s’ insurance: $791.
- Average annual mortgage payment: $4,689.
- Median income: $40,387.
Neighboring Brooksville, in Hernando County, placed 10th in the affordability study with an overall 50.45 score.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.