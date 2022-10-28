Wildlife park boat

Homosassa Springs was deemed the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida by SmartAsset. The Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is located in that area.

Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study.

SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.

