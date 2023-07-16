Having you ever been driving on U.S. 19 or State Road 44 and thought you could get home a little faster if the speed limit was just a little higher?
Drivers seeking faster commutes might not find their solution in higher speed limits, according to a recent study conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. While a higher speed limit may seem enticing, the study reveals that it may do little to save time and improve traffic flow while potentially leading to more accidents, injuries, and fatalities.
The AAA Foundation’s research encompassed 12 different roadway sites, all of which had newly adjusted speed limits. Six locations had their speed limits raised, while the other six had them lowered. The study included various types of roads to provide a comprehensive analysis.
Key findings from the study indicated that raising posted speed limits correlated with an increase in crashes on two out of three interstate highways. Conversely, lowering speed limits resulted in fewer accidents in many instances. However, the likelihood of speed limit violations rose after the speed limits were lowered, suggesting the need for better public education and awareness tied to these changes.
Moreover, the study found that changes in travel times were marginal in response to both raised and lowered speed limits. Therefore, the purported benefits of faster travel were not substantial enough to justify the potential risks associated with higher speeds.
Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the impact of changing speed limits. He urged transportation officials to adopt a holistic approach that prioritizes safety over speed and capacity when setting or altering speed limits.
Speeding remains a critical factor contributing to vehicle crashes nationwide. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that there were over 42,000 traffic deaths in both 2021 and 2022, marking the highest levels in 16 years. NHTSA also noted that speeding was a contributing factor in nearly 29 percent of fatalities in 2021 and 27 percent in 2022.
In light of these findings, AAA recommends that changes in posted speed limits should consider various factors, such as road type, surrounding land use, and historical crash data. The organization also supports the implementation of automated speed enforcement but emphasizes the importance of careful execution to maintain community support, prioritize equity, and consistently improve safety.
Jennifer Ryan, director of state relations for AAA, expressed concerns about the movement to raise speed limits in state legislatures across the country. She stressed that the benefits of higher speed limits are often overrated while the risks associated with them are underestimated. According to Ryan, increasing speed limits does not always yield the positive outcomes envisioned by traffic planners.
This study represents the third phase of the AAA Foundation’s research, which examines the effects of posted speed limit changes on safety.
The initial phase involved surveying traffic engineers about the process of setting speed limits and the factors they consider when modifying them.
The second phase included crash testing, revealing that even small speed increases can have severe and potentially deadly consequences for crash outcomes.