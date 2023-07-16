Speed limit

Drivers seeking faster commutes might not find their solution in higher speed limits, according to a recent study conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Having you ever been driving on U.S. 19 or State Road 44 and thought you could get home a little faster if the speed limit was just a little higher?

Drivers seeking faster commutes might not find their solution in higher speed limits, according to a recent study conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. While a higher speed limit may seem enticing, the study reveals that it may do little to save time and improve traffic flow while potentially leading to more accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle