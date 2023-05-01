leak art

All winning students earned a $25 prize. The division one through five winning teachers received a fifty-dollar gift for supplies and plaque for school display.

Students submitted clever drawings and messages focused on the theme ‘Fixing Leaks Saves Water’ for this year’s American Water Works Association (AWWA) Drop Savers poster contest.

Citrus County Utilities hosts the annual initiative to teach simple ways to save water. The theme raises awareness of the nearly one trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle