Students submitted clever drawings and messages focused on the theme ‘Fixing Leaks Saves Water’ for this year’s American Water Works Association (AWWA) Drop Savers poster contest.
Citrus County Utilities hosts the annual initiative to teach simple ways to save water. The theme raises awareness of the nearly one trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Five division winners and one honorable mention were selected from participating schools throughout Citrus County. An honorable mention was issued to Thiago Shehan of Lecanto Primary for his artwork that says, “Fix Leaks, Save a Plant.” Division one poster winner Elaina Lutze, Hernando Elementary, “Fix Leaky Faucets” (Fix Leeke Fosits). Third grade division two winner Brooklynn Riggione of Homosassa Elementary says, “Stop Leaking Water.” The division three winner Wesley Kellog, a fifth grader at Homosassa Elementary, declares “Stop the Leak.” Eighth grader Sierra Salazar of Lecanto Middle School is the division four winner with her drawing that lists ways to save water. Artwork by division five winner Marissa Blomquist, a freshman at Lecanto High School, warns to fix leaks or prepare for the heat. All winning students earned a $25 prize.
The division one through five winning teachers received a fifty-dollar gift for supplies and plaque for school display.
The contest supports the Keep Citrus County Beautiful Save Our Waters Week campaign, the Florida Section of AWWA Drop Savers poster contest, and the EPA WaterSense “Fix A Leak Week” campaign.