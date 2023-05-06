The Beatles’ George Harrison is said to have played one, also moon walker Neil Armstrong and, of course, Elvis Presley played one in the movie, “Blue Hawaii.”
It’s a plucky little thing, the ukulele, just four strings.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Beatles’ George Harrison is said to have played one, also moon walker Neil Armstrong and, of course, Elvis Presley played one in the movie, “Blue Hawaii.”
It’s a plucky little thing, the ukulele, just four strings.
And on Tuesdays at the Hernando senior program at the Historic Hernando School, when seasoned players and novices get together and start playing, “it sounds like you’re in Hawaii,” said Marianna Wilhelmi who runs the Hernando Area Senior Programs.
More than a year ago, the center started ukulele classes, which have caught on.
Wilhelmi said the center welcomes more people to come and play, learn to play or just sit and listen and enjoy the music that others are playing.
An intermediate group is at 11 a.m. followed by a beginners/basic class at noon.
The intermediate group is to learn the uses of tablature, or “tab,” which is a simplified form of musical notation used for stringed instruments like the ukulele, as well as playing and singing.
All skill levels are welcome.
The group uses "The Daily Ukulele" song book by Liz and Jim Belof, available from Amazon, as well as handouts.
Everyone will have the opportunity, if desired, to present a song, either performed individually or by choosing a song for the group to play together.
The goal is to get good enough to entertain at local assisted living facilities.
Lessons and participation are free. Ukuleles are not provided, Wilhelmi said, adding that used instruments can be found on eBay or other online websites, and sometimes in thrift stores.
If anyone has ukuleles stuffed in a box in the attic or closet, the center will gladly accept donations.
The Historic Hernando School is at 2415 N. Florida Avenue, Hernando, FL 34442, the corner of U.S. Highway 41 and County Road 486.
For more information, call Hernando Area Senior Programs at 352-566-2328.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.