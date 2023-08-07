Citrus County Fire Rescue
submitted photo

A devastating structure fire broke out in Hernando on Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, engulfing a two-story, single-family residence on North Nature Trail. The incident prompted a swift response from Citrus County Fire Rescue, with additional assistance from firefighting units in the surrounding areas.

At 6:50 am, firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house fully involved in flames. The situation presented multiple hazards, including a standing chimney, collapsing balcony, and active power lines, which hindered the initial efforts to secure the area and combat the fire. Due to the severity of the blaze, responders were forced to adopt a defensive mode to protect neighboring properties.

