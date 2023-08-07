A devastating structure fire broke out in Hernando on Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, engulfing a two-story, single-family residence on North Nature Trail. The incident prompted a swift response from Citrus County Fire Rescue, with additional assistance from firefighting units in the surrounding areas.
At 6:50 am, firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house fully involved in flames. The situation presented multiple hazards, including a standing chimney, collapsing balcony, and active power lines, which hindered the initial efforts to secure the area and combat the fire. Due to the severity of the blaze, responders were forced to adopt a defensive mode to protect neighboring properties.
During an assessment of the property, authorities discovered that the home’s occupants were not immediately accounted for. Neighbors were unsure if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire, as the primary vehicle used by the occupants was not present. Fearing for the safety of the missing individuals, firefighters intensified their search efforts while awaiting the arrival of the power company to shut down the active power lines.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
After securing the power supply, firefighters conducted primary and secondary searches of the premises, but unfortunately, they yielded no results. However, contact was established with an occupant of the house, who informed responders that the homeowner, his mother, had left for an out-of-town trip earlier that day, taking the family pet along.
The fire raged for over 20 minutes before firefighters managed to bring it under control at approximately 7:11 am. The residence was declared a total loss. No injuries were reported among the residents or the responding firefighting personnel.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to conduct an investigation.