“If you don't plan for the future, you get what you get and it ends up being haphazard,” said County Commissioner Holly Davis, the main architect of the county’s still-under-construction strategic plan.
Here’s a look at key components of that plan:
“A welcoming, economically vibrant community where people and nature live in harmony.”
“To manage growth and foster prosperity by prioritizing the protection of environmental assets, the development and maintenance of infrastructure, and the health, safety, and well-being of its citizens.
- April 2022: The Florida Institute of Government at Florida State University hosts community input sessions and a workshop
- May 2022: A draft plan is presented to county commissioners for public Input and approval
- June 2022: County staff begins developing strategic goals for fiscal year 2023-24
- October 2022: The public input period for strategic initiatives
- January 2023: County commissioners discuss strategic goals at their planning retreat
- April 2023: County staff will submit budget requests tied to strategic goals
- October 2023: Fiscal year 2023-24 begins
- 2025-27: The county’s first strategic plan review process begins
To dig deeper into what's going into the strategic plan, visit https://bit.ly/3YpMRT5
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
