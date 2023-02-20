220426-CC-clean-up-5.jpg

A group of divers and swimmers work April 25, 2022, at the Port Hotel and Marina cleaning the bottom of the boat basin as part of a Save Crystal River and Sea & Shoreline project. Protecting the environment is one of the main pillars of the county's strategic plan

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

This is part of an occasional series about the making of the county’s new strategic plan – a guide for growth. Future stories will highlight segments of the plan that citizens believe need to be addressed moving forward.

The preservation of Citrus County’s natural resources was identified by citizens as a top concern as more people and tourists come here.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.