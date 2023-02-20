This is part of an occasional series about the making of the county’s new strategic plan – a guide for growth. Future stories will highlight segments of the plan that citizens believe need to be addressed moving forward.
The preservation of Citrus County’s natural resources was identified by citizens as a top concern as more people and tourists come here.
And for good reason, said County Commissioner Holly Davis.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus’ waterways, manatees, scallops and outdoor activities are what makes this place special and what draws visitors from all around the world.
That’s why Davis, who is chairwoman of the county’s tourism council, voted with her board recently to give the nonprofit Save Crystal River $250,000 as they near the finish line in cleaning up King’s Bay.
It’s an environmental issue for sure. But it’s also an economic issue, because clean waterways attract anglers, manatee-watchers and scallopers.
Some would say protecting the environment is a quality of life issue.
Davis has been leading the charge for a strategic plan, which includes initiatives for county commissioners to work on the next five years as they deal with growth.
The plan is supported by four ‘pillars’: quality of life, environment, economy and governance. These are the categories brought forward by citizen representatives in previous strategic planning workshops.
The plan demonstrates how the top concerns - road repaving, countywide Broadband, increased mental health services, new highways - are all interconnected in those four categories.
Davis said it’s no wonder the plan’s tagline is: "Where nature and community thrive."
“It is on us to protect everything on that tagline,” she said.
Davis said at a recently planning retreat the county’s plan is like a person who knows he or she needs more physical fitness and goes to a gym to look better.
The objectives on the strategic plan will also take time and are geared toward the next five years. However, that doesn’t mean, she said, that some of the goals can’t be done sooner.
“What we’re looking at here is a five-year plan,” she said. “However, we need some fast wins."
The public is invited to comment on the plan at each county commission meeting. The next one is Feb. 28.
The goal is to adopt it by Oct. 1.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.