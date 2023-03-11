 Skip to main content
special report

Storm was coming and I had no idea!

The night before the No-Name Storm hit Citrus County was stormy, but not unlike any other storm we have in Florida. I don’t know that anyone was aware of what was really headed our way and if they did I certainly didn’t know. I went to sleep in my condo on SE Paradise Ave in Crystal River and never imagined what the next morning would bring.

I woke up on Saturday morning to hear kids shouting in the backyard behind my condo. Our floating dock was floating up and off the railings while at the same time manatees were feeding on the grass in my yard. What a way to start a Saturday morning!

