For more than 20 years, in honor and remembrance of the first responders and victims of the tragic events on 9/11, the Citrus County Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) and the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program have hosted an annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, which benefits children of Citrus County.
The highlight of this annual campaign takes place on Sept. 11 when all the shoes and socks collected over the previous weeks are brought together, sorted and piled up on tables at the Citrus County Resource Center in Lecanto — often more than 2,500 pairs that will be divided among various local nonprofit organizations, which then are distributed it to their clients.
Receiving the shoes and socks this year: Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), Citrus County District Student Services, Daystar Life Center, Citrus United Basket, Family Resource Center and the Pregnancy and Family Life Center.
Also on Sept. 11 is the annual 9/11 remembrance program at 2:30 p.m. at the Citrus County Resource Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto. The public is encouraged to attend.
There’s still time to donate shoes and socks for children in Citrus County. Keep in mind that many children who are in need of shoes wear adult sizes.
Collection boxes are already out throughout the county through Sept. 11 at the following locations:
• All Citrus County libraries.
• Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
• Citrus County Tax Collectors Offices, Crystal River and Inverness.
• Crystal River Woman’s Club, 320 N. Citrus Ave, Crystal River.
• East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness.
• Habitat for Humanity Restores, Crystal River and Inverness.
• Hernando Area Senior Program, 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando.
• West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
• Women’s Auxiliary Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills.
• YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
For more information, call 352-527-5959.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.