The annual Two Good Soles shoes and socks drive benefits children and teens in Citrus County.

For more than 20 years, in honor and remembrance of the first responders and victims of the tragic events on 9/11, the Citrus County Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) and the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program have hosted an annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, which benefits children of Citrus County.

The highlight of this annual campaign takes place on Sept. 11 when all the shoes and socks collected over the previous weeks are brought together, sorted and piled up on tables at the Citrus County Resource Center in Lecanto — often more than 2,500 pairs that will be divided among various local nonprofit organizations, which then are distributed it to their clients.

