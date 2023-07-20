Mosquito control-laboratory

A lab room at the Citrus County Mosquito Control District.

Several weeks ago it became known that four people in the Sarasota region had been diagnosed with having contracted malaria, suspected of having possibly been infected through the transmission of mosquito bites.

Fortunately, then and now, no cases of malaria have been detected in Citrus County, but is constantly being monitored by the Citrus County Mosquito Control District; located in Lecantro, it is one of 66 districts in Florida.

Mosquito control-ATVs

These ATVs are equipped with mosquito fogging devices and can go into areas such as wetlands.
Mosquito control-helicopter

This is the main helicopter used in the battle against mosquitos located in Citrus County. Preparing to bring it into the hangar is pilot Bob Graber.
Mosquito control-traps

A variety of mosquito traps are used to monitor and measure mosquito populations in Citrus County. Some, such as the large ones, are to contain breeding, while those that hang are primarily for trapping mosquitos that are then researched.
Mosquito Control-hen house

The Citrus County Mosquito Control District houses hens that are used to determine what mosquitos may be in the county. If infected, the chickens develop antibodies.
Mosquito Control-fog trucks

Three of the eight fog trucks that make up the fleet at Citrus County Mosquito Control District.
Mosquito Control-Joldy Standard

Joldy Standard, a surveillance technician for the Citrus County Mosquito Control District reviews a map of the county to see whether new mosquito sightings have been put into the system.