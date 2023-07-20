A variety of mosquito traps are used to monitor and measure mosquito populations in Citrus County. Some, such as the large ones, are to contain breeding, while those that hang are primarily for trapping mosquitos that are then researched.
Several weeks ago it became known that four people in the Sarasota region had been diagnosed with having contracted malaria, suspected of having possibly been infected through the transmission of mosquito bites.
Fortunately, then and now, no cases of malaria have been detected in Citrus County, but is constantly being monitored by the Citrus County Mosquito Control District; located in Lecantro, it is one of 66 districts in Florida.
It is a special district operated under Florida Statutes Chapter 388 and Florida Administration Code Chapter 5E-13. It was established in 1953, tasked with controlling the nuisance and disease-carrying mosquito population contained in Citrus County. It became an independent special district in 1999.
“Everything we do is regulated by the state,” said George Deskins, director of the district. It has its limitations, such as when to go into action. “We’re not allowed to treat unless it’s justified.”
When treatment is justified, the district has several methods. There are ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) that can get into areas where its trucks cannot, such as wetlands. There are a fleet of trucks.
“We used to run eight fog trucks. Now we run one when there is an adult sighting,” Deskins said. “It’s a reactive approach.”
The district has two helicopters, but uses only one; the other, an older model built in 1973 serves as a backup. The helicopter is used in conjunction when there is a sighting of mosquito larvae. Unlike the use of ATV or fog trucks, this is a proactive approach.
“If we got them during the larvae stage, there’s a lot less impact on the environment,” he said.
The district also employs a number of traps in different sizes and with different purposes. Large ones that are set on the ground are used to contain breeding. Traps that hang aren’t for control, but for research purposes.
The district also houses a chicken shed that contains red sex links, a hybrid breed.
The hens, said Deskins, are placed on private properties. When the chickens are retrieved weekly, bloodwork is taken to determine whether the fowl have been infected. If any are infected, testing also indicates that antibodies have been developed. It also confirms mosquitos in the area.
At a far end of the property where the Mosquito Control District is situated are several bee boxes.
“We started the program to better relate to our area beekeepers,” said Tarolyn Frisbie, the public education specialist with the district. The hives were established to address the concern whether mosquito fogging was killing beehives.
“It’s never been found mosquito fogging to kill the bees,” said Deskins. He added that what often kills bees are mites.
Currently there are an estimated 40 species of mosquitos identified in Citrus County. Fortunately, just like humans, certain mosquito species have selective appetites. There are those species that only bite lizards and frogs. Others bite birds, horses and other living creatures.
But as for malaria, Deskins is grateful there have not yet been any reports and hopes it continues that way. The last time there was any major concern was between 2016-2017, when an outbreak of Zika occurred, not just in Citrus County, but throughout all 67 Florida counties.
While most symptoms of the Zika virus were fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes, and muscle pain, Zika is known to sometimes cause birth defects and is linked to Guillain-Barré syndrome.