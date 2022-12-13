County commissioners Tuesday got a jaw-dropping price tag for its new animal shelter: $22 million.
And that’s for the cheapest, no-frills facility.
The board was stunned and told the staff to work with the architect and engineer and come back with a plan showing a shelter the same size as the current one that starts at the $9 million mark and then work on possible add-ons.
“I am aghast at the cost,” Commissioner Holly Davis said.
“We are going to get a new shelter but I don't think so at this price tag,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
“I get it that costs went up but I don’t think they went up that much in a matter of months,” Commissioner Diana Finegan said.
All five board members said they are not backing down on a new shelter but these initial estimates are wildly out of the budget range.
“We can't afford it,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “We don’t have this money.”
Kinnard said the previous board agreed that the new shelter was needed because the current one is deteriorating. There's no need to increase the capacity, he said.
But what the architect showed Tuesday shows a substantially bigger facility and far over the $9 million or so the board originally estimated.
The current facility, which has been deemed obsolete, has 16 cat cages and 68 dog kennels.
Miguel A. Martin, vice president with MLM-Martin Architects, showed the new facility with 88 cat cages and 106 kennels.
“This seems to be growing very quickly and the price growing out of control,” Kinnard said. “(It) seems the game has changed pretty significantly since we started this.”
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, the leading proponent of this project, told the Chronicle last month she believed the price tag was coming in near or possibly even below the $9 million maximum cap.
She had hoped to start construction in the beginning of 2023 but that will undoubtedly be pushed back.
Schlabach said the existing shelter is 50 years old so this would be a major infrastructure project, something Citrus County hasn’t seen in a while.
Still, $22 million is too high, she said.
“What we need is a shelter that is at the $9 million mark,” she said.
Public and private monetary donations totaling $3.3 million have come in for the shelter. Another $6.5 million will be used from the sale of the Betz farm property in Crystal River.
“Just coming out and dropping a number like $22 million — that’s a killer,” Schlabach told the architect.