Steve Howard has been hired as Citrus County's new county administrator. He will officially begin his duties Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Steve Howard doesn’t officially start his county administrator duties until Tuesday, Nov. 29, but he’s already been busy doing business for Citrus County.

“On your own dime,” County Commission Chairman Ruthie Schlabach said at Tuesday’s board meeting, which he attended. “Taxpayers should know that.”

