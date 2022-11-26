Steve Howard doesn’t officially start his county administrator duties until Tuesday, Nov. 29, but he’s already been busy doing business for Citrus County.
“On your own dime,” County Commission Chairman Ruthie Schlabach said at Tuesday’s board meeting, which he attended. “Taxpayers should know that.”
“You’ve got some big shoes to fill but I think you’re going to do fantastic,” she added.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Howard has been in touch with commissioners while still driving back-and-forth relocating his family from Camden County, Georgia, where he served 15 years as county administrator.
The Chronicle asked Howard some questions ahead of his official debut Tuesday. Here’s what he said:
Q: What will be your three top priorities coming out of the gate?
A: Understanding where Citrus County is today; Strengthening relationships; Working on gaining commissioners’ support to institute a 1-year-work program (annual action plan-priorities for 2023) with a policy agenda, management agenda for staff and major projects.
Q: How will you balance growth and still keep the county’s rural flavor?
A: “A countywide conversation needs to occur to implement smart growth strategies that foster growth and development while still maintaining the distinctive Citrus County rural character. Focus on what will strengthen the local economy, provide better quality of life and leverage local assets.”
Q: How do we attract higher-paying, career-type jobs?
A: “Brand Citrus County, ‘Innovation Happens Here.’ We are open for business. Tell the story of WHY to choose Citrus County and communicate that competitive message to support business growth and entrepreneurship.”
Q: What role will you have in the drafting of a strategic plan?
A: “I look forward to working alongside the board of commissioners, employees, citizens and stakeholders jointly on creating and implementing the strategic planning model for Citrus County.”
Q: How important is broadband expansion in Citrus County?
A: “It is no longer a want, it is a need. We need to ensure Citrus County is not forgotten. Work closely with our state and federal delegation and partners. Seek out all state, federal and private grant opportunities.”
Q: Do you plan to jump in at the deep end of the pool when you start or just dip your toe in until you’re up to speed on issues?
A: “Citrus County is at the ‘Right Place At The Right Time.’ It's critical for me to be all in.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.