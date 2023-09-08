Steve Howard addresses the Chamber

Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard awaits his introduction at the monthly Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Friday afternoon, Sept. 8, at the College of Central Florida. Howard addressed the Chamber as the keynote speaker. A laptop with Howards photo sits on a table in front of him with his bio information projecting on screens around the large room where Chamber members eat and socialize. For more photos from the lunch, see page B1.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

County Administrator Steve Howard brought his “Make it Happen” tour to the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Friday and the 200-plus guests loved his enthusiasm.

He’s been reciting that catchphrase all year at public events and government meetings and did so again Friday during the event held at the College of Central Florida.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

