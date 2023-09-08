County Administrator Steve Howard brought his “Make it Happen” tour to the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Friday and the 200-plus guests loved his enthusiasm.
He’s been reciting that catchphrase all year at public events and government meetings and did so again Friday during the event held at the College of Central Florida.
Citrus, he said, is on the path to becoming great again.
"The sky is not the limit," said Howard, who believes Citrus could become the best county in the state and nation.
Howard checked off various “targets for action” and progress made based on the priorities cited by county commissioners during their strategic planning sessions.
Hoard said he’s been highly recruited nationwide because of his focus on strategic planning. Unlike past commissions, this 2023 plan will not sit on the shelf, he said.
“Time is money and opportunities are missed,” he said.
Here were some of his action points:
• Animal shelter: The county has selected the engineering firm to build the facility in Lecanto, approved the project design and has the necessary zoning in hand.
The next step, he said, is to receive 90% design plans, anticipated by Dec. 25 of this year.
“It’s going to be a big day for this county,” he told the crowd.
• County Road 491 expansion: The county completed the final land acquisition and got the right-of-way certification. The next step is to present a bid to the commissioners for approval. That’s expected by Sept. 12, 2023.
The project will widen a 1.9-mile section of CR 491 (between Audubon Park Path and Horace Allen Street in Lecanto) to a four-lane divided roadway,
• Behavioral Health Facility: The county recently approved $2 million to fund the facility and LifeStream is on target to start building the mental health-Baker Act complex. No starting date is announced.
• Barge canal boat ramp expansion: County hopes to get 90% of the updated design plans by Dec. 1, 2023.
• Inverness Airport Business Park: County received a $9 million appropriation, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking and began first-phase construction. The next steps are to obtain approval of an airport hangar grant. Commissioners should get that by Nov. 14, 2023.
That park is expected to create more than 800 jobs for the local workforce and generate a combined economic impact of more than $200 million, he said.
Other “big wins” for the county, he said, were: finding the money in the budget to reward county employees who haven’t received salary raises for years; moving forward on pickleball courts in Beverly Hills; and improving communications between county government and citizens.
“We’re going to get more aggressive with outreach,” Howard said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.