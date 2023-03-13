stem

Fifth grader Atticus Herrero worked through a roadblock with the snap circuit board included in the “Electricity” themed STEM Discovery Kit.

 Photo by Taylor Keeran

Seventeen new science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) kits for kids became available for checkout at the Citrus County Library System in March 2023.

STEM education broadens kid’s understanding of the world and helps them learn problem-solving skills that can help throughout their lives. Each kit includes books and an interactive toy to guide in science exploration. These kits, geared toward children in grades 3 through 5, can be checked out with a library card and are great for virtual learning, homeschooling, and for reinforcing concepts taught at school.

