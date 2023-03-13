Seventeen new science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) kits for kids became available for checkout at the Citrus County Library System in March 2023.
STEM education broadens kid’s understanding of the world and helps them learn problem-solving skills that can help throughout their lives. Each kit includes books and an interactive toy to guide in science exploration. These kits, geared toward children in grades 3 through 5, can be checked out with a library card and are great for virtual learning, homeschooling, and for reinforcing concepts taught at school.
In these kits you’ll find topics from rocks and minerals, to electricity, to engineering. One kit even includes Sphero Mini, a small robot ball that kids can program to perform tasks using an app to learn computer programming/coding skills. A complete list of the kits and their contents is available on the library’s website at https://www.citrus libraries.org/services -resources/stem-discovery -kits/.
“These kits make learning engaging and hands-on,” says Library Director Adam Chang. “We are excited to have the opportunity to provide these activities and learning experiences to the families we serve. I hope it opens new doors for the futures of kids in our community.”
The Women of Sugarmill Woods and the Friends of the Lakes Region Library generously supported this new addition to the collection with their donations. Cardholders can reserve a kit with a library card and return the kits at any Citrus Libraries location. Don’t have a library card? You can get yours from any Citrus Libraries location, or by registering online at https://www.citruslibraries.org/ library-card/.
Looking to learn more about other STEM programs held at the library? Programs are held monthly across the county,and are free to students. However, space for these programs is limited and registration is required. Find more information about STEM programs at attend.citrus libraries.org/events or you can follow @Citrus Libraries on Facebook and Instagram to stay in-the-know about upcoming opportunities.