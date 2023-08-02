TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is asking a federal appeals court to largely put on hold a ruling that blocked a new law aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows.

The state filed a motion Friday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell overstepped when he issued a preliminary injunction that applied statewide against the law. Presnell’s ruling came in a constitutional challenge filed by the Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s.

