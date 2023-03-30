TALLAHASSEE — As lawmakers consider barring abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office late Wednesday urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject more than three decades of legal precedents that have protected abortion rights in the state.

Lawyers in Moody’s office filed a 67-page brief arguing that justices should uphold a 2022 law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The brief said justices should rule that a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution does not protect abortion rights and that past rulings on the issue were “clearly erroneous.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle