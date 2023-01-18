The developers of a 150-unit, seniors-only affordable apartment complex in Crystal River got state tax credit approval Tuesday allowing them to move forward with the project.
Jason Larson, senior vice president of development at Miami-based Housing Trust Group, applied for federal tax credit, distributed by the state, to fund most of the $20.4 million project called The Fountains at Hidden Lakes at West Ashburn Lane and U.S. 19.
Larson applied for low-income housing tax credits for 72 units to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), which oversees tax credits for affordable housing. At build-out, Hidden Lakes would have 150 units.
Another developer wasn’t as fortunate.
Even though it met the criteria, the FHFC did not select Fort Lauderdale-based Green Mills Group’s application for tax credits for its planned Longwood Gardens, on the northeast corner of Forest Drive and Longwood Avenue in Inverness.
Green Mills is planning to build 100 apartments for residents at least 55 years old. Had tax credit help been approved, the developer has said, the project would be completed during the first quarter of 2025.
Because the selection process is competitive and so many developers apply for state tax help, the FHFC uses a combination of a lottery system and selection process.
Shaun Mosheim, senior development manager at Green Mills Group, said he would apply again next year for the tax credits. Because Green Mills’ proposal met the state's requirements it will be placed higher in the ranking system since it will be the second time it applied.
Staff writer Fred Hiers contributed to this report.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.