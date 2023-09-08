Levy County declared a disaster area by federal government

A pile of debris sits in the parking lot of the public boat launch in Cedar Key on Aug. 31. The state is offering help to folks unable to work because of Hurricane Idalia.

 Photo by: Nick Anschultz / News Reporter/Editor

Hurricane Idalia not only devastated people’s homes and properties along the coast. It affected the livelihoods of thousands of people who either cannot get to work or whose jobs have been temporarily suspended while cleanup continues.

The state has help available.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags