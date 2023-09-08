Hurricane Idalia not only devastated people’s homes and properties along the coast. It affected the livelihoods of thousands of people who either cannot get to work or whose jobs have been temporarily suspended while cleanup continues.
The state has help available.
FloridaCommerce has announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to Florida businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia and are not eligible for regular state or federal reemployment assistance benefits.
Also, the state has temporarily waived the work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims for those who live in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster-declared counties, such as Citrus.
That allows workers to quickly apply and receive reemployment assistance and disaster unemployment assistance benefits.
The disaster-declared counties include Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas, Suwannee, and Taylor.
The assistance is available to businesses and residents ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits meet one of the following requirements:
• Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;
• Are not able to work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;
• Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income;
• Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state;
• Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;
• Became the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of household.
DUA is available for weeks of unemployment beginning Sept. 3, 2023 until March 2, 2024, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster in a designated-disaster area.
The deadline for Citrus County businesses and residents to submit a claim is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 2. For more information or to file a claim, visit www.FloridaJobs.org or call 1-800-385-3920.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.