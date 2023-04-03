491 widening

The county anticipates having the remaining 1.9 miles of County Road 491 widened to four lanes by mid-2025, giving motorists a new four-lane highway all the way from State Road 44 to County Road 486. The second phase will widen the road between West Audubon Park Path and West Horace Allen Street.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The long-awaited second phase of the County Road 491 expansion project is one step closer to completion.

The county has received the ‘notice to proceed’” from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for the construction phase, allowing the county to move forward with advertising the project for bid.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.