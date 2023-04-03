The long-awaited second phase of the County Road 491 expansion project is one step closer to completion.
The county has received the ‘notice to proceed’” from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for the construction phase, allowing the county to move forward with advertising the project for bid.
“This approval to proceed from the Florida Department of Transportation marks a major milestone accomplished,” said County Administrator Steve Howard. “We look forward to seeing this much-anticipated project become a reality for our community.”
This will widen a 1.9-mile section of County Road 491, from Audubon Park Path to Horace Allen Street, to four lanes, connecting to the already-expanded sections to the north and south.
When done, there will be a multi-use path to the west, sidewalk to the east, and two new traffic signals.
It should take two years to complete the second phase.
The first phase of the C.R. 491 widening between State Road 44 up to around the Lecanto Post Office wrapped up in 2019.
“These improvements will enhance safety and provide increased capacity to the 491 corridor, which is quickly developing into a bustling commercial hub,” according to a county press release.
The county’s legislative delegation – Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, and Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby – fought for and got $13.3 million to help fund phase two construction.
Amanda Carpenter, director of external affairs with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), recently provided the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce chamber with this update of the Suncoast Parkway Extension:
- Phase 2 will extend the parkway from State Road 44 to County Road 486 and will begin construction this year.
- Phase 3 is separated into segments: Phase 3A is County Road 486 to County Road 495; and Phase 3B is County Road 495 to U.S. 19 in Red Level,
This portion of Suncoast Parkway 2 will consist of the continuation of the Suncoast Trail, part of Florida’s Statewide Greenways and Trails System.
Phase 3A (C.R. 486 to C.R. 495) will begin construction in 2025.
Phase 3B (C.R. 495 to U.S. 19) will begin construction in 2026.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.