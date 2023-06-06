11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals kept in place rulings by a Florida judge blocking federal immigration policies.

TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court Monday sided with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and kept in place rulings that blocked Biden administration immigration policies.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a request by the Biden administration for a stay of two rulings by Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, who said the policies violated federal law.

