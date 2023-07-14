The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of a structure fire that occurred in Inverness on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and successfully brought the fire under control.
The emergency call reporting the structure fire on West Harvard Street came in at 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke emanating from the eaves of a single-story residence. Fire crews from Hernando, Highlands, Floral City, Kensington, Connell Heights, along with a Safety Captain and a Rescue unit from the Highlands, were dispatched to the location to assist with the incident.
The initial caller reported hearing someone screaming and observed a significant amount of smoke emanating from the roof. The caller also informed dispatch that the occupant had re-entered the home.
Engine 5 from Hernando arrived at the scene and initiated an interior attack through the front door using a pre-connected hoseline. However, the heavy smoke conditions within the residence severely limited visibility. Engine 8 subsequently arrived, and the combined crews conducted a search for the source of the fire and any potential victims. They discovered a burning mattress in a bedroom behind a closed door, which they promptly extinguished.
Fortunately, no human victims were found during the primary and secondary searches. Regrettably, three dogs were located, with two of them found deceased. The power company arrived to secure the utilities, while ventilation measures were implemented to clear the structure of smoke. At approximately 9:20 p.m., the homeowner arrived at the scene.
The fire was successfully brought under control by 8:51 p.m. The interior of the residence sustained approximately 60% damage as a result of the fire. The last unit cleared the scene at 1:08 a.m. on July 14, 2023, after ensuring the area was safe and all necessary procedures were carried out.
The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office will now assume responsibility for investigating the cause and origin of the fire.