Citrus County Fire Rescue
submitted photo

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of a structure fire that occurred in Inverness on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and successfully brought the fire under control.

The emergency call reporting the structure fire on West Harvard Street came in at 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke emanating from the eaves of a single-story residence. Fire crews from Hernando, Highlands, Floral City, Kensington, Connell Heights, along with a Safety Captain and a Rescue unit from the Highlands, were dispatched to the location to assist with the incident.

