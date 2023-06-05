Pace logo

Since opening in 2019, Pace Center for Girls in Citrus County has given girls in grades 6 through 12 who have had, or may be at risk of having, involvement with the juvenile justice system an opportunity to change direction.

Pace Center for Girls, a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for more than 3,000 girls and young women annually.

