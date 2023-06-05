Since opening in 2019, Pace Center for Girls in Citrus County has given girls in grades 6 through 12 who have had, or may be at risk of having, involvement with the juvenile justice system an opportunity to change direction.
Pace Center for Girls, a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for more than 3,000 girls and young women annually.
Currently, 35 girls are in the local Pace program in Lecanto, which meets year-round, said program director Carrie Darby.
Recently, the Pace Center for Girls nationwide received a $90,000 grant from State Farm to help each of the centers in their career and college preparation for the girls.
Each center will receive $1,500 to be used for college, vocational school or any kind of certification training; $2,000 for trips, which can include educational trips, job training, literacy training, curriculum and supplies; and $310 for incentives, such as gift cards for the girls.
The funding supports Pace’s comprehensive vocational and education program dedicated to providing “at-promise” girls with the necessary tools to obtain a high school diploma or GED, long-term employability skills and support pursuing an education past high school, whether at a professional training program, the military, a community college or a four-year college or university.
“One of the greatest responsibilities we have as a society is to ensure all girls and young women have access to opportunities to be successful as adults,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “We are grateful to State Farm for investing in Pace and providing us the opportunity to enhance our life-skills training and career and college readiness pathways.”
Darby said many of the girls in the local Pace program struggle in school, “so instead of pushing a four-year college program, we’re doing a lot of education on career and technical skills and the training and certifications the girls can get,” she said. “We tell them, ‘If you can learn a skill and get a certification, that’s something you can always have.’
“Most of our girls have had success when they’ve gone on to WTC for certification programs,” she said. “We tell them that they can always decide to go on to a four-year college after that if you want to.”
The local Pace center also regularly invites local women business owners in to talk to the girls about how they started their businesses.
“When they hear that, some of them for the first time realize they have options,” Darby said.
According to the national Pace Center for Girls, “Pace has seen transformational improvements among girls personally and professionally. Eight out of 10 girls graduate from high school, pursue higher education or secure employment after the program, and nine out of 10 have experienced overall academic improvement.”
“We are proud to support Pace in their commitment to provide career and college opportunities to all girls,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “Our agents enjoy volunteering at Pace and accompanying girls on experiential trips that focus on job and school placement.”
About Pace Center for Girls
Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.