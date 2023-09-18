logo

The Florida Association of Code Enforcement (F.A.C.E.) recently welcomed a new member to its board of directors during its 34th annual conference held in Cape Cora in June. Jillian Nocella, a dedicated code compliance officer from Citrus County, has been appointed to the board and holds the distinguished position of sergeant-at-arms.

Nocella’s appointment marks a significant achievement in her career within the field of code enforcement. In her new role, she will assume the chair position of the board’s Legislative and Judicial Review Committee, a role for which she is well-prepared due to her two years of prior service as a committee member.

