The Florida Association of Code Enforcement (F.A.C.E.) recently welcomed a new member to its board of directors during its 34th annual conference held in Cape Cora in June. Jillian Nocella, a dedicated code compliance officer from Citrus County, has been appointed to the board and holds the distinguished position of sergeant-at-arms.
Nocella’s appointment marks a significant achievement in her career within the field of code enforcement. In her new role, she will assume the chair position of the board’s Legislative and Judicial Review Committee, a role for which she is well-prepared due to her two years of prior service as a committee member.
Nocella brings a wealth of experience to her new responsibilities. She has been an essential part of the Citrus County Code Compliance team for four years, demonstrating her commitment to maintaining and upholding the highest standards of code enforcement in the community.
Notably, Nocella is not only dedicated to her career but also deeply rooted in the Citrus County area. A proud native of Citrus County, she graduated from Citrus High School in Inverness. Her pursuit of higher education led her to the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where she excelled academically and graduated with bachelor’s degrees in both Criminal Justice, along with a certificate in Criminal Profiling, and Communications Sciences & Disorders.
Nocella’s appointment to the F.A.C.E. Board of Directors reflects her dedication to the field of code enforcement and her commitment to making a positive impact on the community. Her role as sergeant-at-arms and chair of the Legislative and Judicial Review Committee is expected to contribute significantly to the organization’s efforts in promoting and ensuring compliance with codes and regulations across the state of Florida.