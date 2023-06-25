Art Jones cleanup

Art Jones scoops out muck at the City of Dunnellon beach at Chaplin A. Dinkins III Memorial Park.

 Sean Arnold / Riverland News

A pilot project to remove muck and invasive plants in the lower Rainbow River was awarded a $1.8 million grant in the latest Florida budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 15.

The Rainbow River Restoration Project was launched by Art Jones and his nonprofit, One Rake at a Time, Inc., to vacuum and scoop large mats of algae and invasive hydrilla and plant native eelgrass in the hopes that the eelgrass beds can outcompete the hydrilla and eliminate the need to deploy herbicides.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle