TALLAHASSEE — Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office quickly launched an appeal after a federal judge last week blocked part of a 2018 state constitutional amendment that imposed new lobbying restrictions.

Lawyers in Moody’s office filed a notice Friday that was a first step in appealing the ruling by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom. The South Florida-based judge issued a permanent injunction against a restriction on state and local officials lobbying other government bodies while in office. Bloom said the restriction violated First Amendment rights.

