Fifth Circuit State Attorney William “Bill’’ Gladson has announced that two of the male suspects—one a 16-year-old and the other a 17-year-old–were indicted on three counts each of first-degree murder. The third suspect, a 12-year-old boy, was indicted by the grand jury on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of three Marion County juveniles. 

 Bruce ACKERMAN Ocala Gazette

Three Marion County youths have been indicted on murder charges for their roles in the March 30 slaying of three juveniles in Ocklawaha, which stunned the region and drew national attention.

Fifth Circuit State Attorney William "Bill" Gladson has announced that two of the male suspects—one 16 years old and the other 17 years old—were indicted on three counts each of first-degree murder. The third suspect, a 12-year-old boy, was indicted by the grand jury on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of three Marion County juveniles. The three suspects were also indicted on charges of robbery with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

