The other night we took our chairs out back and settled in for Starlink to pass. We did not see Starlink that night. What we did see was a single, bright, splendid meteor.
Updated: August 19, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
What does this have to do with the National Alliance on Mental Illness? Here’s the analogy: sometimes NAMI is Starlink and every once in a while, we will experience a meteor.
Since 2000, NAMI Citrus has worked in the background every day. Our clientele changes based on where the individual or family is in the recovery process. We are like Starlink, ready to provide services when needed, and ours are free.
We receive an average of 45 calls a month, all looking for various levels of assistance with mental health.
In July we referred four callers, who needed immediate assistance, to Lifestream’s Mobile Response Team (MRT).
We directed six other callers to where they could receive a mental health evaluation.
We assisted two people who were having difficulty receiving their medications.
We helped one family who was concerned that their son, who was in jail, and may not have been receiving his medication.
We help callers from other states access NAMI in their area.
We refer everyone we speak with to a support group, whether here in our county or somewhere else in the country. And we had five new attendees at the groups this month.
Our teen club, which started right when school ended, now has four attendees. Double what we started with! And during summer — we call that a Win!
As a friend of mine recently reminded me, most of our successes are silent and unseen. Rarely does someone call back and tell us about their experience. Why? Because, well, it’s mental health and it’s personal; we get it. Our job is to answer the call when it comes and provide solid information and support. A call to NAMI can keep people out of jail, out of the hospital and off the streets.
We hope you remember and share that NAMI Citrus is here, answering those mental health calls so that people can get the assistance that they need. Please keep our number handy, it’s local and toll free: 844-687-6264. It might save a life.
And then, because every now and then a story comes to life, there is a meteor. I’ll save that for next time.
Cindi Fein is executive director of NAMI Citrus.