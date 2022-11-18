Inverness is getting a new standalone Starbucks.
The Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 will be torn down to make way for the coffee house.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Inverness is getting a new standalone Starbucks.
The Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 will be torn down to make way for the coffee house.
The concept plan provided by the city shows the new Starbucks will contain 2,500 square feet, have 72 seats inside and on the patio and employ six employees. The site is 1.62 acres.
Inverness is Insight's lone Citrus County facility. George Davis, president and CEO of Insight Credit Union, was mum about where a future credit union might open in Citrus County.
“We routinely evaluate our branch footprint and explore opportunities that could afford for expansion/growth in a market,” Davis said in a statement.
“While the process may at times preclude us from sharing particulars, Insight Credit Union remains committed to serving our members in Citrus County and intends to for many years to come."
The news comes on the heels of another new standalone Starbucks to open at the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond on the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486.
Starbucks is also inquiring about property for a possible coffee house on State Road 44 just west of Coney Island hot dog eatery in Crystal River.
The Seattle-based chain has 15,698 stores in the U.S.
Starbucks is looking to accelerate U.S store growth to 3-4% annually, according to its website It plans to diversify and expand formats across cafes, pick up, delivery-only and drive-thru only locations.
The chain has also developed something called the Siren System, which allows customers to customize their hot and cold beverages and warm foods.
In its third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings statement, Starbucks reported global sales up 3% and U.S. sales up 9%.
“We have clear line-of-sight on what we need to do to reinvent the company, elevate our partner and customer experiences and drive accelerated, profitable growth all around the world,” said Howard Schultz, interim chief executive officer.
Starbucks has been in the news this week as workers at more than 100 U.S. stores went on strike demanding better pay, more consistent work schedules and increased staffing.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.