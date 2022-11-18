Starbucks Strikes

The Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 in Inverness will be torn down to make way for the coffee house.

Inverness is getting a new standalone Starbucks.

The Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 will be torn down to make way for the coffee house.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.