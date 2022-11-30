Three years ago, Chase Palmes transformed a 100-year-old building on historic Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and opened his popular St. Johns Tavern.

Not content with that, Palmes decided to renovate and restore the old building next to the tavern to create two more gems in the downtown crown: the new upscale St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, a 72-seat leasing venue for folks to hold such things as birthday parties, meetings and wedding receptions.

The new St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault are located at 568 N. Citrus Ave. in downtown Crystal River.
Chase Palmes has established himself in business within Crystal River for decades. He plans on retiring soon after opening his new St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, located adjacent to the St. Johns Tavern in Crystal River.
A historic marker on the front of St. Johns Tavern indicates the building, located on North Citrus Avenue, was the first masonry building in downtown Crystal River.
The St. Johns Martini Bar will serve a host of drinks, including martinis. 

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

