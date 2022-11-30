Chase Palmes has established himself in business within Crystal River for decades. He plans on retiring soon after opening his new St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, located adjacent to the St. Johns Tavern in Crystal River.
Three years ago, Chase Palmes transformed a 100-year-old building on historic Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and opened his popular St. Johns Tavern.
Not content with that, Palmes decided to renovate and restore the old building next to the tavern to create two more gems in the downtown crown: the new upscale St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, a 72-seat leasing venue for folks to hold such things as birthday parties, meetings and wedding receptions.
The Vault has been open for a while and has already seen some events. But the Martini Bar opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at 568 n. Citrus Ave.
To say it is soothing and classy doesn’t do it justice. Palmes spared no expense in getting rid of the old fixtures of the long-closed Gator Sporting Goods and has breathed new life into the space.
Complete with subdued hanging lights, expressive artwork, eight comfortable black swivel chairs and seven barstools at the polished bar, it’s a sort-of oasis away from hectic U.S. 19 where folks can order 10 different martinis or a favorite mixed drink.
A connecting door to the back leads to the Vault, so-named because of the bank vault door design. That room too is decorated with old-time Hollywood star pictures and memorabilia, including one of the black railings from the former Regal Cinema that now stands along one corner of the room.
Palmes will soon debut an outdoor patio section, which leads off The Vault so patrons can drink or eat outside.
The two new facilities connect to St. Johns Tavern, creating three separate sections with their own distinct decorating motifs.
It took him about one year to finish the new additions. He hired New Creative Construction to bring life to his designs.
“I think it turned out beautiful,” Palmes said.
Time to retire
But as proud and happy as Palmes is to show his new facilities off to the public, this is a bittersweet time.
He’s retiring.
Palmes recently sold the entire St. Johns complex to Greg Thompson and his wife, Noel Thompson, part of the partner-group who bought the historic Christmas Island and plan to renovate the house there and open a business.
“It’s time for me to stop,” said Palmes, sitting on a stool by the Martini Bar.
Palmes said he’s at the stage of his life where he wants to vacation more, relax and escape the everyday chores of being a business owner.
Greg and Noel Thompson become the new owners Dec. 15.
“I’m not going to change a thing,” said Greg, who also owns LTD Motors Auto, RV & Marine Center in Crystal River and High Springs.
The Thompsons have been good friends with Palmes for years.
“We go to the tavern all the time and it’s just always been a dream of ours to own something like that,” he said. “We got talking to Chase, he said he’s ready to quit and we struck a deal.”
Palmes said he’s excited to get on with this new phase of his life. But a part of him will miss the excitement of being a businessman.
“I love it,” he said. “I love the people you meet and the fun you have.”