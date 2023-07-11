It was fitting that it rained heavily just before the 10:30 a.m. start time for the ribbon-cutting for the new, 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments affordable housing complex in Crystal River on Tuesday, July 11.
It was also fitting that the rain stopped in time for the brief ceremony to begin.
“It’s been a long process, and St. Benedict Apartments has been an endeavor of faith and perseverance,” said the Most Rev. Gregory Parkes, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg.
“But it’s also a witness that we can overcome obstacles and difficulties and challenges to do great things when we have a passion for something.”
St. Benedict Apartments are a project of Catholic Charities, a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg.
Nearly five years ago, Parkes had addressed many of the same people in attendance Tuesday at the groundbreaking ceremony back when the apartment complex was just a field behind Daystar Life Center.
At that time Parkes spoke about his early days as bishop of the diocese in 2016 and conducting listening sessions, asking people three questions: What is the diocese doing well? What needs improvement? And what should they focus on as a local church?
“What I heard over and over, as a church we need to take care of the poor,” he said in 2018. “The Catholic Church, in its history, has taken this on as one of the central focuses of our mission as a church … Why is the church involved? We believe that every person deserves to have a home and deserves to have a place where they can be safe and where they can grow and where they can be comfortable. And not just that, but to make it affordable.”
In the five years since then, the apartment project in Crystal River has gone through a number of starts and stops, obstacles, changes and challenges.
“We had a vision for the diocese that we called “Courageously Living the Gospel,” with many different goals to achieve,” Parkes said Tuesday. “One of those goals was to establish eight to 10 developments of affordable housing throughout the five counties of the diocese, and as bishop I’m proud and pleased to say that we have achieved that goal.”
But it doesn’t end there, said Frank Murphy, member of the Catholic Charities board of trustees. On Tuesday, he said that in the past five years, Catholic Charities has built 151 units of affordable family housing throughout the diocese, in addition to the approximately 2,000 units already in existence.
Murphy said the diocese owns land in Citrus County and the bishop wants to build more housing here.
“This is a huge win, not only for the 18 families that this development will house, but it’s a win for our community,” said Michelle Alford, Citrus County Housing Services director. “It’s not just about affordable housing; it’s about quality housing. Quality housing equals quality life, and that’s something that we all deserve.”
It means five people on Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition’s homeless list now have homes, said Barbara Wheeler, the coalition’s executive director.
And it means Shanee Williams and her son, Kollynn Pettry, who turns 7 on July 21, can have a new life.
Not quite five months ago, Williams left Texas for Florida to make a new start in her life.
She and Kollynn got to cut the ribbon Tuesday.
“The day I came to fill out the application, I came about 15 minutes early and there were lines of people,” she said. “It was really stressful; I didn’t think we had a chance to get an apartment, but we did.
“I was overwhelmed and full of joy when we found out we got approved, so now we’re just waiting to move in.”
The apartments are completed but the certificates of occupancy have not been issued yet.
Parkes said, “Somebody could say, ‘Bishop, this is great, but it’s only 18 units. What difference does that make?’
“I can tell you, for the families and individuals that move in here, it’s going to make a world of difference in their lives,” he said. “When somebody has a safe, clean home they can live in, when they have an address they can call their own, it gives them dignity and it lets them know that somebody cares, and that’s what we’re about and what courageously living the Gospel is about.”