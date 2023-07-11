St. Benedict Apartments

Shanee Williams and her son Kollynn Pettry use giant scissors to cut a ribbon Tuesday morning, July 11, to officially recognize the grand opening of the St. Benedict Apartments in Crystal River. The two stand with a host of guests, including Bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, the Most Rev. Gregory L. Parkes.

It was fitting that it rained heavily just before the 10:30 a.m. start time for the ribbon-cutting for the new, 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments affordable housing complex in Crystal River on Tuesday, July 11.

It was also fitting that the rain stopped in time for the brief ceremony to begin.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

St. Benedict Apartments

A large group of supporters of the St. Benedict Apartments, Daystar and other community organizations are represented Tuesday morning, July 11, as a ribbon cutting ceremony takes place in Crystal River for the apartment complex. Among those in attendance is the Most Rev. Gregory L. Parkes, Bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, who stands at back.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.