What began in 2018 is finally here: the 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments in Crystal River are ready for occupancy and a one-day application day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on-site at the apartments at 6753 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, located behind Daystar Life Center.
Daystar and St. Benedict Apartments are both part of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, with Daystar being a ministry of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River and the apartments a project of Catholic Charities.
Daystar shares the same property as the apartments, but they are completely separate entities.
Construction began in January 2022 — two buildings with nine apartments in each building, both one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Rents are set at $735 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom apartment.
According to Catholic Charities Executive Director Maggie Rogers, they will not be offering a sliding-scale rental rate at this time.
A security deposit is one month’s rent.
Tenants pay their own electric and water bills.
Judy Vargas and Suzanne Kennan are the property managers and will be on-site to meet prospective tenants on June 15.
Under Catholic Charities’ Shelters of Hope initiative, the diocese has built affordable, income-based rental apartments for individuals and families throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties.
This is the first Shelters of Hope housing project in Citrus County, the northernmost county in the diocese.
Although Shelters of Hope is a ministry of the Catholic Church, the apartments, as all services offered by Catholic Charities, are for anyone, regardless of faith affiliation.
For those planning to fill out an application for an apartment, be prepared to have the following in hand:
• Photo ID and Social Security cards for all adults and copies of cards for children.
• Proof of ALL income. If you’re paid weekly, bring eight proofs of income. If paid biweekly, bring four.
If income is from SSI, bring your award letters for 2023 etc.
• Bring $50 application fee: cash, check or money order.
Applications will be reviewed in the order received/completed.
Keep in mind, with only 18 units available, only those who have everything needed to complete the application process on that day will be considered.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.