St. Benedict Apartments 1

In this photo from August 2022, Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative lineman apprentice Israel Beard and lineman Cody Thomas place primary electrical conduit into the ground at the new St. Benedict Apartments in Crystal River. Construction is finished, with a total of 18 single-family units available for those who qualify to live in the affordable-housing complex. Application day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on-site at the apartments at 6753 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, located behind Daystar Life Center.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

What began in 2018 is finally here: the 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments in Crystal River are ready for occupancy and a one-day application day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on-site at the apartments at 6753 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, located behind Daystar Life Center.

Daystar and St. Benedict Apartments are both part of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, with Daystar being a ministry of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River and the apartments a project of Catholic Charities.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.